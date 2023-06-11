From Navarro County Sheriff's Office: It is with sadness we report that the remains of Pedro Camacho, aka Pedro Camacho Zuniga, 62 of Dawson, Texas, were located this morning by family members while searching a rural area near Navarro Mills Lake in the far west end of Navarro County.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Beto Unit for their manpower and tracking dogs, Texas Department of Public Safety for their manpower and aircraft, Texas EquuSearch for their assistance in the search, and the numerous individuals who assisted with attempting to locate this missing person.
Judge Waller has ordered the remains be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
