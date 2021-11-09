Longtime Corsicana Independent School Board member Father Ed Monk announced his resignation effective immediately at Monday night's board meeting.
CISD Board President Leah Blackard accepted his resignation letter, which stated he is “stepping down from the Board, but will stay involved as a mentor to Collins Scholarship Students and to lead the charge of the significant effort to renovate Corsicana High School which is now 51 years old.”
Monk, the Reverend of Saint John’s Episcopal Church, said renovating Corsicana High School and the passage of a bond necessary to complete the work will take a significant effort.
He was first elected to the serve as the Place 7 Trustee in May 2010. He called his nearly 11 years of service on the board “an honor and a privilege.”
Monk grew up in Dallas and graduated from Baylor with a BA in Religion and a Master of Divinity degree from Nashotah House.
He began his service to Corsicana in 1999 and has served in various positions on nearly 20 Boards and organizations, having served on the CISD Board for nine years and as President for two, from 2015 to 2017.
Monk thanked his fellow Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost. He said he is grateful for having this opportunity, and that he will always be a Corsicana Tiger.
Blackard called Monk a faithful servant to the district for many years.
During the meeting, Trustees also certified the votes from the recent Nov. 2 election. Kamar Chambers earned 821 votes over Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden’s 695 votes.
Chambers was sworn in in front of friends and family.
Trustees also approved the district’s targeted improvement plan and the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
