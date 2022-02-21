Another cold front is expected to sweep through the region Tuesday night creating cold and blustery conditions Wednesday and late Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.
“We're continuing to monitor the potential for a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday through late Thursday,” stated the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. “Precipitation is likely to arrive in two waves with temperatures ranging from the mid/upper 20s in the northwest to the upper 40s in the southeast while precipitation is falling.”
NCEOM stated the main area of concern for accumulations or impacts is western North Texas where temperatures are more likely to be below freezing while precipitation is falling. A strong cold front is expected to move through north and central Texas dropping temperatures into the 20s by Tuesday night. Light Ice accumulation is most likely to occur north and west of a Comanche to DFW to Bonham line through Thursday.
“At this time we are not expecting any accumulations in Navarro County, but please continue to monitor,” NCOEM stated.
