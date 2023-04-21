Injured Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz of Navarro County returned home Friday after being in Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas for 81 days.
Putz was critically injured Jan. 31, when another car slid into his patrol vehicle while Putz was investigating another auto accident on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County during icy conditions.
A Go Fund Me account has been created to benefit the Putz family:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dps-officer-curtis-putz-and-family
