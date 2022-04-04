4-5-22 Wildart Chase.jpg

Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Multiple agencies, including Texas DPS, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richland Police Department, were involved in stopping a motorcycle chase around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Navarro County. The chase was believed to have started in Leon County and shut down traffic on Interstate Highway 45 until it was diverted to the outside lane.

