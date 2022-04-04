Multiple agencies, including Texas DPS, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richland Police Department, were involved in stopping a motorcycle chase around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Navarro County. The chase was believed to have started in Leon County and shut down traffic on Interstate Highway 45 until it was diverted to the outside lane.
Motorcycle chase ends with arrest
- From Staff Reports
-
-
