A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a man Sunday near Chatfield.
According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on FM 1129 just north of FM 85 in Navarro County.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Connie Hickman pronounced the driver of the motorcycle, James McMullan, 58, of Waxahachie dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows that at the blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on FM 1129 approaching a curve to the left. For an unknown reason the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the right side of the road into the ditch. This caused the motorcycle to roll, ejecting the driver. The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on top of the driver.
The investigation is still on going and there is no other information available at this time.
