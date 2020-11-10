A one-vehicle motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man Monday afternoon in Corsicana.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to a scene around 3:05 p.m. Nov. 9, on the south bound side of Interstate Highway 45 approximately 20 feet south of the 235B exit in Navarro County.
The preliminary report shows that a blue 2010 Kawasaki VN2 motorcycle was traveling south on I-45 in the far right lane when for an as of yet undetermined reason the driver of the motorcycle veered right, off the roadway, approximately 20 feet south of the 235B exit. The motorcycle drove into the grassy median before striking a light pole, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle 73 year-old, Harrison Major, of Irving, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Connie Hickman.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.