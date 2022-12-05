Corsicana lost a great man Sunday when Brad Haynie passed away at the age of 75.
He was often referred to as Mr. Corsicana or Mr. Derrick Days because of his involvement in and love for his hometown.
According to his wife Lori, he was raised in Corsicana and graduated from Corsicana High School where he lettered in football and Navarro College where he played baseball. He was known to his friends as Big Heart.
He attended North Texas University and majored in Advertising Art before returning to Corsicana to help with the family business, Haynie Drilling Co. He managed Haynie Drilling as well as assisting with Haynie Towing for many years.
Haynie served in the United States Army Medical Reserves for five years. He also was an officer for the Corsicana Police Department in the ‘70s. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church for over 60 years and served as a Deacon there. He loved listening to live music, especially his brother Byron. He was a hard-working well-respected businessman.
“He loved Corsicana and the people in it. He always had a big hug, kiss on the cheek, and a funny story or joke to share with everyone to make them smile. Brad always tried to stay positive and lead others to better our community by making it something to be proud of,” Lori said.
Haynie’s impact on the community was evident as the people whose lives he touched commented on his passing.
“I always called Brad Mr. Corsicana. He was involved in so much and a big time Derrick Days supporter,” said Jason Grant, Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 1.
“Brad was a Kiwanian for several years becoming a member after the Optimist club disbanded,” said Don Gibson, past president of the Corsicana Kiwanis Club. “Brad was an active Kiwanian participating in virtually every activity the club was involved. He assumed the role of club president following me. Brad and I had the opportunity to serve together that year as he lead the club. I found him to be a good friend, always with a joke or anecdote, consistent in his serving attitude not only to the club but also to the community he loved.”
“Mr. Brad Haynie You were a staple of this community and will forever be missed,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Eddie Moore stated on social media. “I could always count on you when I called you and your passing will be a huge void in this community.”
“Corsicana has lost the most perfect, selfless man to ever walk this planet,” said Andy Williams, President of the 100 Club of Navarro County. “I don’t even have the words to explain the respect I had for that man. He’s volunteering his time in Heaven right now. See ya again one day, neighbor.”
“There are a handful of people you come across in your life that you can truly say made a difference,” said Eric Meyers, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. “Whether that difference is in your personal life, your organization, for your community, or simply someone who devoted themselves to a greater cause. Brad Haynie was one of those people. Brad was devoted to seeing people smile. He always was dedicated to making sure so many of the events he was involved in, like Derrick Days, succeed in bringing joy and happiness to the patrons while making our community a better place. It never felt like Brad was concerned about the extravagance of events, but about bringing all walks of life together to enjoy what there was to offer. Together with his wonderful wife Lori, they did so many great things in our community. Brad's contagious smile and personality will certainly be missed by so many, and his legacy will live on through all of those he touched by his acts of kindness and selfless devotion to making this a better place to live.”
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of not only a good man but a man who was always a friend to so many,” said Elmer Tanner, Navarro County Sheriff. “I have known Brad and his family for many years and can fondly remember many conversations, smiles and sharing a laugh whenever we spoke of them. Brad was a kind, giving and honorable man. Also a former law enforcement officer, he was not just a friend to, but also supported law enforcement as well as many other causes and organizations over the years. Honoring his death is truly about honoring his life. Brad and all he did for the community, for those who live here or for those who were just here for a short time or in town for a purpose only, will be remembered for years to come. My thoughts and prayers are with Lori, Carly and the rest of the family. I know they have a huge outpouring of love and support and many who will continue to do as Brad would have liked and wanted for our hometown and community.”
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 10:30 am Friday, Dec. 9 both at Northside Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Care Center 2800 N Beaton Corsicana TX 75110; Navarro Council of the Arts PO Box 683,Corsicana TX 75151; or The Humane Society of Navarro County PO Box 1734 Corsicana TX 75151.
