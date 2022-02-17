Ashlea Murray graduated Dec. 11, 2021 from Stephen F. Austin State University, with a Bachelors of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders with honors Summa Cum Laude. She is currently working as a Speech Language Pathology Assistant for Corsicana Independent School District.
Murray graduates from university
- From Staff Reports
