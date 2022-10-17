Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Music Office and the City of Corsicana will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Corsicana City Hall.
"The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Corsicana to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to boost creative partnerships and spur new business growth."
TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.
Corsicana Music Friendly Community Workshop
6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
Corsicana City Hall
200 N. 12th Street
Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Corsicana’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Corsicana will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.
Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the workshop.
For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/646008773746934/
