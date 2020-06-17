Corsicana newcomer, Pam (Neal) Dudley, MSW, LCSW, was first introduced to the community three years ago when she began a writer's residency at 100 West, and later, as Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana.
Now, Dudley, a licensed clinical social worker, has established a private therapy practice, My Write Mind, PLLC Counseling Center, to further pursue her passion for helping others.
Born in Waco, Dudley grew up in McGregor, with family ties to Navarro County.
“I’ve identified as a Texan my entire life,” she said. “My father was born in nearby Frost where we still have relatives. I always hoped my family would one day return to Texas.”
Over the years, Dudley said she visited homes with Realtors hoping to move to the area, but never did. However, three years ago, considering her future retirement, she said she decided to take the leap, with Texas at the top of her list.
“In moving, I also wanted to take a sabbatical from work to focus on a writing project,” she said.
One day, she Googled “best writer residencies in Texas” and 100 West's artist and writer residency program showed up at the top of the alphabetized list.
“I applied on a whim, never dreaming I’d get accepted,” she said.
“I gave away 90% of my positions, sold my home and prepared to move. With no home, no possessions, and headed to Corsicana, I decided to use the two months at 100 West to meet the creative community in town. 100 West was the perfect introduction.”
Not long after, Dudley decided to stay, accepting a position as Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana.
“My year with Compassion Corsicana provided an invaluable experience,” she said. “Prior to moving to Corsicana, I researched the demographics of the town and learned about the prevalence of substance use, poverty, unemployment and the services that were available.
In working for the organization, she was immersed even more directly.
She said the position allowed her to gain a good understanding of the significant efforts of local organizations to help those in need; and the areas of unmet need including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, and homeless services for men and families.
“The need for mental health counseling in town led me to decide to open my private practice here,” she said.
Dudley said starting a private practice in Corsicana was an easy transition after several years operating in her former home state of Maryland.
With a Masters degree in social work, she is also a licensed clinical social worker in both Texas and Maryland.
This means that, in addition to her advanced degree, she has completed 3,000 hours of supervised social work over a two-year period and received 100 hours of supervision from another social work supervisor, passed a rigorous exam, and is state licensed to provide social work services.
The LCSW is the highest level of licensure, and Dudley is currently awaiting approval for LCSW-R, which will qualify her to train other social workers to become licensed as LCSWs.
Dudley said her interest in the mental health field began in in junior high school.
“My friends often told me I was a good listener,” she said. “I loved studying people and understanding why they thought the way they did. I didn’t like that people I loved were sad, and I wanted them to be happy.
The only thing I knew about the field was psychiatry. I dreamed of going to medical school to become a psychiatrist. In college, I soon learned I had a passion for the social sciences, not chemistry – I wanted to study people.”
She began her studies on the campus of Virginia Tech where she said she fell in love with abnormal psychology, majoring in psychology and minoring in sociology.
Nine years later, she started the social work program at Howard University.
“Social work is one of those fields where the learning never ends,” she said. “We are required to take the equivalent of a graduate school class every two years. I’ve studied trauma, drama therapy, play therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, art therapy, poetry therapy, substance abuse treatment, behavioral modification, diversity and inclusion, ethics and many other areas.
Dudley's career in social work began with adults and children with autism, and progressed to foster care, adoptions, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health treatment programs.
She also studied cognitive behavioral therapy at the Beck Institute and is certified by the Academy of Cognitive Therapy. Dudley said this type of therapy is very effective with anxiety, depression, grief, major transitions, stress, and other issues.
“I enjoy CBT because it is incredibly effective and the therapy techniques ultimately teach people to be there own therapist, which means my goal is to help people not need me anymore,” she said.
Currently, her services are offered virtually, but if required, she is able to meet people in the community.
“I think everyone could benefit from therapy at some point,” she said. “Life can get hard. We can get confused and overwhelmed. And we get hurt.”
Dudley said therapy is a process of partnering with someone you can trust to help you reach your goals, and celebrates her success helping people who are feeling sad, depressed, anxious, nervous, hopeless, and unsure about goals, professional direction, or relationships.
“Therapy is work. My clients don’t just sit on the couch and talk week after week for years. We dig and do the hard work to change and ultimately feel better,” she said.
“People often fear being judged by their therapist. I find my client’s are often shocked by the acceptance they receive in therapy and the degree to which they can have open and honest discussions. I’ve had a ton of life experience and there isn’t much that can shock me these days,” she said.
“I am able to help people of different faiths, or of no faith, but I do advertise that I am a therapist who is a Christian. I like for people to know about my faith up front so that they know the values and morals that will knowingly and unknowingly guide me in assisting them.”
Dudley said, like any treatment, people typically begin to feel better in the first few sessions as they learn helpful tools.
“My work as a therapist is incredibly rewarding,” she said. “Every person I have ever worked with has improved. The more they put into it, the more they get out of it.”
Dudley offers a free, 15-minute consultation to allow potential clients to get a sense of who she is, so they can decide if they are comfortable.
For more information, visit www.PamDudley.com, email PamCDudley@gmail.com, or call 903-213-2030.
