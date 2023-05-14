The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 hosted its monthly meeting Tuesday, May 9 at Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.
The guest speaker was writer and editor Virginia Riddle, a native of Waco and is managing partner of a family ranch near Waco that has been in the family since 1833. She has a BA from Baylor Univ., an M.Ed from West Texas A & M, and attended Doctoral classes at Stephen F. Austin. She was an educator for 48 years, retiring from Corsicana ISD and as adjunct professor at Navarro College. She served as a state and federal level registered lobbyist for an educators professional association, and as director of Texas Future Teachers of America. She teaches women's self-defense workshops.
NARFE Chap 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information call 972-878-6225, or go to www.narfe.org.
