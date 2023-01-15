The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly lunch meeting Jan. 10, at the Asian King Buffet in Waxahachie.
Dewey Larochelle, District 3 Representative for the NARFE Texas Federation, made comments and swore in the elected chapter officers for 2023: Rebecca Jones, Corsicana, Treas.; Gloria Torres, Ennis, Sec.; James Patak, Ennis, second VP; Steve Armstrong, Waxahachie, first VP; and Rex Carey, Midlothian, Pres.. A certificate of appreciation was presented to Rex Carey.
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.
For more information, please call 972-878-6225. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
