The Municipal, the premier magazine for America’s municipalities featured the Corsicana Main Street program with a spread in its June 2022 edition.
The article, titled “The beat of Main Street,” calls downtown Corsicana “a place where past and present meet and brick streets carry residents and visitors to exciting neighborhood eateries, entertainment venues, shops and urban living spaces throughout the 26-block area that has become and enterprising enclave.”
“To see our Main Street program recognized on a national level is a testament to the constant commitment and dedication of our community, and downtown property and business owners,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street and Tourism Director. “We at the Main Street office work to promote our downtown as a vibrant neighborhood and it is humbling to see our vision and the visions before us come into fruition.”
Read the full article online at:
https://issuu.com/thepapersinc/docs/municipal_june_2022/60
