With April signaling Spring with its abundance of colors, regrowth, and green spaces, April also brings awareness and recognizes the efforts by public health officials who keep our communities healthy and vibrant.
On April 6 through 12, communities across the nation celebrate National Public Health Week with daily themes. According to the American Public Health Association, communities and partners across the nation highlight issues that help improve our communities.
This year’s public health topics/themes include mental health, maternal and child health, environmental health, violence prevention, education, healthy housing, and economics.
“By being a catalyst for positive change, we can make an impact in our neighborhoods and have a transformation in the way we approach our health and well-being,” stated Julie Tijerina, Extension Program Specialist.
“In addition to public health officials, citizens can do their share in advancing their communities towards a healthier nation,” Tijerina stated.
The week’s themes can be conversations with family, friends and neighbors, home and health self-assessments, and identifying community resources or advocating for gaps in services. Some suggested ideas for this year’s themes include:
• Mental Health: According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five Americans experience some form of mental illness. This doesn’t just impact the individual. It has a ripple effect that touches families and communities. Let’s reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, learn about resources in the community and/or consider taking a Mental Health First Aid training that helps individuals recognize, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and addiction.
• Maternal and Child Health: According to the APHA, the U.S. has the highest national spending on health care yet ranks low among its peers for maternal and infant mortality, two indicators of the health of a country.” Talk to your doctor about what you can do for you and your family’s health and/ or consider taking nutrition classes through your local Extension office.
• Environmental Health: The air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and the condition of our homes all affect our health. Exposure to air pollution worsens serious respiratory conditions such as asthma, and millions of Americans are at risk for unsafe drinking water, or safe places to walk, according to APHA. Talk to your doctor or local health department on what you can do to safeguard your home against allergens that may exacerbate respiratory conditions. Check out diosk.org, healthytexas.tamu.edu, or contact your local Extension office for more programs related to respiratory conditions or water well testing.
• Healthy Housing. APHA states, the health, longevity, and well-being are connected to communities. Where people live – not just how they live – impacts health and life expectancy. Additionally, research shows well-maintained sidewalks and biking networks encourage physical activity and preventable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer...go down in communities
For more information, visit your local health department, federally qualified health centers and clinics, or ask for more information on programs in your community from your local County Extension office or by calling Lorie Stovall, 903-654-3075.
About Healthy Texas: Healthy Texas combines the expertise of Texas A&M University Health Science Center with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services one-of-a-kind, statewide reach to provide families with knowledge and resources to take control of their health. Healthy South Texas, the pilot program of Healthy Texas, is a novel effort to reduce the highest impact diseases and their consequences throughout a 27-county region in South Texas. www.healthytexas.tamu.edu
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs, protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention. There are over 250 counties in Texas with a local Extension office.
On the net:
National Public Health Week www.mphw.org
American Public Health Association www.apha.org
Asthma www.healthytexas.tamu.edu
Asthma/Diabetes/Chronic Illness www.diosk.org
Walk Across Texas www.walkacrosstexas.org
Healthy recipes www.dinnertonight.tamu.edu
