Property owners in Navarro County will soon be receiving appraisal notices soon that will include the appraisal district’s proposed market and taxable values for 2023. Missing from the notice once again will be an estimate of taxes. This change is the result of a 2019 senate bill that made substantial changes to the “Truth in Taxation” process for both the appraisal district and taxing jurisdictions.
“The purpose of the change is for property owners to focus on the matters that the appraisal district staff, and the Appraisal Review Board can change,” said Bud Black, Chief Appraiser for Navarro County. “The amount of taxes that will ultimately be assessed against a property is something that the ARB can’t control.”
According to Black, “The Texas real estate market, and particularly the Navarro County market, is growing faster than we’ve ever seen it in the state’s history. We have all seen the countless stories about people moving to Texas from other states. This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.” Black adds, “In 2022, we saw properties selling almost as quickly as they were listed. Now we’re seeing that properties are not necessarily selling as quickly but they are still selling for higher prices.”
“Considering for many of us our home is our largest investment,” Black adds, “an increase in market value can be considered a blessing. However, many people equate an increase in market value to mean an equal increase in property taxes which is not always the case. The increase in what a person owes in property taxes is unlikely to be proportional to the increase in home values. First, there is a cap of 10% on the amount the assessed value can go up for properties with a homestead exemption. Second, homeowners over the age of 65 and disabled veterans have additional protections. Lastly, caps limit how much additional revenue from property taxes a taxing unit can collect without going to the voters for approval will limit the increase in taxes. It has never been more important to have a homestead or other exemptions and the resulting 10% cap in assessed value than it is today.”
According to state law, appraisal districts are to appraise property at market value as determined by studies of the local real estate market from the preceding year. The State of Texas, through its Property Tax Assistance Division, determines a level of appraisal for each school district in the county every two years.
It is important for everyone to remember that state school funding is affected by the appraisal district’s values.
“If the state determines that our values are outside of the 95% to 105% confidence interval, the amount of money that schools receive from the state is affected,” Black says, “and that is a situation that none of us wants to see any of the school in.”
Black concludes by saying, “We are not responsible for setting the tax rate. Each of the local taxing authorities will determine their tax amounts (levies) after I certify values to them in July.”
In August, a postcard will be mailed to every property owner in Navarro County, pointing them to a website that will allow property owners to see proposed tax rate information and estimated taxes specifically for each property in each taxing jurisdiction. The website will also provide information regarding public meeting regarding tax rates and will make it possible for property owners to communicate their opinions regarding proposed taxes directly to each taxing jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.