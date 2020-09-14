Navarro head cheer coach Monica Aldama is set to debut on ABC's at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
According to her bio on abc.com: One of the most successful athletic coaches in the country, Monica Aldama became an overnight sensation after starring in the hit Netflix docu-series "Cheer," which chronicles her tremendous leadership in building one of the country's most successful cheer leading programs from the ground up.
Celebrated for her hallmark phrase, "You keep going until you get it right, then keep going until you can't get it wrong," Aldama is her students' biggest advocate, always encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.
She has been with Navarro College for 25 years and has led the cheer squad to win 14 national championships, and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Navarro College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
A true force and inspiration that has captured the hearts of the world, she brings her empowering messages on leadership, resilience, teamwork and success to audiences worldwide. Aldama also shares messages of inclusivity and acceptance, drawing on her experiences working with racially diverse, LGBTQ+ and low-income students in an insular, small town.
