Navarro College announced the inception of Distinguished Alumni Awards Friday, which will acknowledge and recognize outstanding accomplishments and exemplarily achievements of Navarro College alumni.
Award recipients will be Navarro College alumni who attained distinction in professional achievements, have made significant contributions to society, and have demonstrated and upheld the core values of Navarro College. Recipients must have demonstrated integrity, leadership, enthusiasm and professionalism. The inaugural award recipients will be honored at a dinner on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Cook Education Center in Corsicana.
Nominations for the inaugural awards may be found at alumni.navarrocollege.edu and will be accepted through Dec. 15, 2020.
“Navarro College has some extraordinary alumni who have contributed significantly to their professional lives or society and we are excited to honor these individuals for their contributions. This award is a reflection of Navarro College and is a source of inspiration and encouragement to current and future Navarro College students,” said Dr. Harold Housley, VP of Operations and Institutional Advancement.
Criteria for consideration will be alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments and careers have brought credit to Navarro College in one or more of the following areas: distinguished career achievement, exemplary humanitarian service, demonstrative support of Navarro College, or demonstrate the highest level of integrity and reflect positively on the prestige of Navarro College.
Nomination submissions will be accepted from any current or former student, employee or any member of the public. Forms will be available on the Navarro College website, from the Alumni Association, and Office of Operations and Institutional Advancement until December 15, 2020.
The Distinguished Alumni Award Selection Committee will include members of the Navarro College Foundation Board of Directors, two Navarro College employees (active or retired) and the Executive Director of the Foundation.
