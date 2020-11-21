The Division of Academic Quality and Workforce recently announced the 2020-2022 awards under the Nursing Innovation Grant Program and awarded $104,400 to Navarro College. In July 2020, the Division released a Request for Applications under NIGP, Supporting Clinical Learning Experiences to Mitigate Impediments due to COVID-19.
The RFA aimed to support initial RN licensure programs’ use of evidence-based alternatives to hands-on practice with patients to alleviate the immediate challenges due to the diminished access to facilities and possible long-term impacts on students’ clinical learning experiences from the pandemic.
Navarro College was one of 45 schools that were selected for grant awards. The grant period for the new award is approximately 24 months and is set to begin in November 2020 and ends in November 2022.
The award will be used to purchase three automated medication dispensing systems, a high-fidelity birthing simulator, and faculty training for the birthing simulator. Equipment and training purchased will support student learning objectives, as well as assist with achieving ADN program outcomes.
The equipment will improve realism and student engagement in the simulation labs. The equipment will also help students bridge the gap between classroom theory and clinical practice. The medication dispensing systems will mimic medication systems used in actual practice, leading to improved student confidence and competence with medication administration.
Obstetrical clinical experiences are currently very limited. The high-fidelity birthing simulator will enable faculty to immerse students in scenarios involving the prenatal period, intra-partum, and post-partum periods.
“The Navarro College ADN faculty are very excited about the potential learning opportunities the new equipment and training will provide to our students,” stated Guy Featherston, Dean of Health Professions. “This grant will assist us in providing the best opportunities for our students to get the types of clinical experiences that are difficult to achieve in the COVID-19 restricted pandemic we are facing right now and will be a tremendous asset to the College for many years after this pandemic has ended.”
