Shaun Williams and Jennefer Cabriales, two trombone players and music students at Navarro College, recently returned from a trip to Italy for the opportunity to perform with the very selective and esteemed International Music Project (IMP). This experience was made possible for both Shaun and Jennefer through the Navarro College Foundation Albritton Scholarship.
Upon their return from Italy, both Williams and Cabriales spent a morning thanking all those involved in the realization of their long sought after goal of performing abroad. Ms. Helen Albritton, along with District President Dr. Kevin G. Fegan, Band Director Dr. Joshua Buckrucker and Executive Director Richey Cutrer received a heartfelt letter and learned more about the two students, their travels, and what lies ahead for them.
The International Music Project consists of talented music students from all over the world. Shaun and Jennefer performed and rehearsed at the highly regarded Rossini Conservatory and enjoyed a performance from Bevagna’s Teeatro Torti. In addition, the two took part in a tour of the Coliseum and the Vatican and Sistine Chapel. The pair enjoyed everything Italy had to offer, inlcuding iconic Italian cuisine, architecture, and immersive culture. Williams and Cabriales returned to the states feeling “even more inspired” and look forward to continuing their music education this fall at Texas A&M Commerce. Upon graduation, they would each like to be a band director at a local school district.
The Albritton Scholarship is available to all Navarro College students who wish to utilize the funds for unique, “once-in-a-lifetime” educational opportunities that exist outside of the classroom. Since its establishment within the Navarro College Foundation, students have experienced additional academic endeavors across the globe.
To find out more about the mission of the Navarro College Foundation and the Albritton Scholarship, please visit Navarrocollege.edu/foundation or call (903) 875-7591.
