James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its annual Battle of the Hallway basketball game and were joined by the Navarro College Basketball team. Every year, the eighth grade class plays the seventh grade class in the JLCCS gym.
The Navarro College Basketball team came out and split up to play on each team. The Navarro College players help to take the game to the next level as they motivate and help the students at JLCCS to shine. Additionally, the Navarro College team demonstrates their incredible basketball skills for the school.
