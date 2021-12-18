The Navarro College Board of Trustees approved a series of financial reports including the results of the 2021 fiscal year annual audit during its December meeting, held Thursday.
“The college received a clean and unmodified opinion which was free of material misstatements and can be trusted by a third party,” said Lupe Garcia, a CPA with Whitley Penn and the engaging partner with Navarro College throughout the audit.
As of Aug. 31, 2021 the college was found to have a net positive position of $35.1 million.
“The college’s overall position improved over last year when discounting the required contributions to the Teacher’s Retirement System of Texas and other Post-Employment Benefits, which equaled $37.8 million,” said Garcia.
Navarro College is in good shape, he said.
The college also received good marks from additional audits associated with grants as well as federal and state monies.
Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fagan, thanked the financial team at the college for their “work throughout the process.”
Trustees approved the appointment of Brandon Ford to serve on the Navarro College Employee Retirement Committee, Ford will replace Mark Dillman who is retiring.
Sina Ruiz, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Effectiveness, updated trustees on the College’s pre-registration for Spring 2022 is continuing to trend upwards though dual credit registration continues to lag. Final spring semester enrollment numbers will be available in January.
The college projects to serve over 12,000 students by the end of the academic year.
Ms. Maryann Hailey, Vice President of Student Services and Dr. Harold Housley, Vice President of Operations and Institutional Advancement, were recognized by trustees. Both are retiring from their current positions at the end of the year, with a combined 48 years of service to the students of Navarro College.
Trustees approved the personnel report and the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
Students will return to campus for the first day of the spring semester on Jan. 18.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board will be Jan. 27, in the Bulldog Board Room, formerly the Lone Star Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
