The Navarro College Trustees approved the 2023 budget year ad valorem tax rate of $0.1072 per $100 of taxable valuation Tuesday at a special meeting.
During a public hearing on the Corsicana campus, City Councilman Chris Woolsey spoke and advocated for trustees to adopt the No New Revenue rate of $0.0977 instead of the Voter Approved Rate.
Woolsey’s city council precinct includes the college’s Corsicana campus.
Following the public hearing, trustees OK’ed the Voter Approved tax rate by a vote of 6-1. Trustee “Billy” Todd McGraw was the lone dissenting vote.
Teresa Thomas, Vice President for Finance and Administration, detailed the college’s revenue sources, including student tuition and fees, as well grants and auxiliary funding sources, in addition to ad valorem taxes.
She also noted that state appropriations received by the college have decreased by approximately $3.6 million since 2016.
Thomas also said that students who live outside of Navarro County pay 60.58 % more in tuition than students who live in the county. Those who live out of state pay an average of 126.48% more than Navarro County residents.
The rate of $0.1072 will raise more money for Maintenance and Operations but is a decrease from the current ad valorem tax rate of $0.1164, adopted during the previous budget year.
An owner of a $150,000 home is likely to see an increase of approximately $14.28 in taxes per year for that line item. The increase is due to increased property appraisals and an increase and taxable assets.
In other business, trustees received $3,000 in excess proceeds from a property which was included in a delinquent tax sale.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana
