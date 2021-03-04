The Navarro College Board of Trustees met Thursday, Feb. 25 for the first time since a winter storm conditions affected the students, staff and buildings of Navarro College.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan and Board President Phil Judson recognized the faculty and staff who stepped up keeping the students safe and warm and informed during the unprecedented event that knocked out power for several hours across the Corsicana campus.
The leadership team met several times, sometimes three conference calls a day, assessing what needed to be done as conditions changed, according to Dr. Fegan.
He also acknowledged community leaders, the Office of Emergency Management and Corsicana’s restaurant owners who assisted and helped feed the students who remained on campus during the storm.
Judson pointed to a social media post from Coach and Athletic Director Michael Landers, who wrote, “No excuses no whining or finger-pointing.We are here to serve the students.”
Trustees were updated about plans to change over to a new data storage system, when the existing contract ends in 2022. Barry Sullivan, the College’s Director of IT, said the current 27-year-old, Enterprise Recourse Planning system for the maintenance and functionality of data is no longer leading technology.
The new system will be proactive and securely keep data on the cloud, during a presentation. As the host Oracle has a standing $1 million reward for anyone able to hack their system. The change will allow departments to work together on reports, saving time and money after the new system is fully implemented. It’s projected that the integrated system will save millions of dollars in multiple areas by 2030.
The technology will be paid for from institutional Cares Act funds.
“The updated technology is needed in order to serve students and compete to get new ones,” Sullivan said.
Trustees also voted to cancel their part in the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election, certifying that Richard “Dick” Aldama and A.L. “Buster” Atkeisson were re-elected after neither of the incumbents were challenged before the Feb. 12 petition deadline.
Both Aldama, who represents District Four, and Atkeisson, who represents the Sixth District At Large, were first elected to the Board in 2009, and are beginning their third term.
Trustees heard all regular financial enrollment and personal reports as well as a legislative update that State Senator Brian Birdwell, has taken up SB 740 in the Texas Senate which will be a companion bill with HB 885.
Both pieces of legislation are the first step to bring a Bachelor of Science and Nursing Program to t before adjourning into closed session, returning without taking action.
The College will be closed for Spring Break, March 8 through 12.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be held on Navarro College’s Mexia campus in March. 25.
