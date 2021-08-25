The Navarro College Board of Trustees voiced their intent to set the 2022 budget year proposed ad valorem tax rate of $0.1164 per $100 of tax valuation. The proposed rate is the same as last year.
There will be a required public hearing regarding the tax rate on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus which will proceed the regular September Board of Trustees meeting.
Trustees heard an enrollment report from Sina Ruiz, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Effectiveness, Ruiz reported that although Fall semester classes began Monday, Aug. 23, advisors will continue to be available to assist with schedule changes and late registration. Thus far, enrollment is down for the fall semester, but that late registration, communication with students and federal dollars assisting those who are eligible to receive those funds are expected to positively impact enrollment.
The fall enrollment numbers are part of a formula to calculate state funding. A full enrollment picture will be available following the Sept. 7 enrollment census date.
Trustees also approved a ten-year tax abatement between Pactiv LLC and Navarro College. Pactiv will receive a 50% abatement on new construction and equipment for ten years beginning in 2023. Pactiv plans to invest $23.5 million in new construction and equipment as well as increase their work force by 15 for a total of 462 employees.
There is room for production to grow as well as opportunities for perspective workforce to grow with Pactiv said a company representative who addressed the Board. “Here I stand, I was hired to sweep the floor by Pactiv in Pennsylvania, back in 1989,” he said.
The abatement agreement was previously approved by the Corsicana City Council and will be considered as part of the Navarro County Commissioner’s Court agenda on August 23.
Trustees also approved a routine personnel report.
The budget is balanced without Federal dollars which can be used to assist students before a portion of that money can be used for institutional costs incurred because of the pandemic. District President Dr. Kevin Fegan, said the lost revenue and enrollment were matched by a decrease in expenses. “We want a budget that balances without Federal dollars,” he said.
Trustees also heard about several events centered around the 75th Anniversary of Navarro College’s founding, including the Navarro College Day Luncheon and the Bulldogs Unite Ceremony on Sept. 16, and the Bulldog Hall of Fame Luncheon where the second Navarro College Hall of Fame will be inducted, on Sept. 18.
Stay up to date with Navarro College’s 75th Anniversary Activities with continuing coverage in the Daily Sun.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Sept. 30 in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
