Notice is hereby given that the governing body of Navarro College will gather 4 p.m., Thursday, June 22 to conduct the FY 2023-2024 Budget Workshop in the Bulldog Board Room located on the Corsicana Campus in Walker Dining Hall. Following a break for dinner, the Board of Trustees will reconvene in the Bulldog Board Room at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct their regular monthly meeting.

The following items will be considered:

100. Board Governance

101. Call to Order

102. Board Announcements

103. Open Forum Time

104. Consent Calendar

a. Minutes — May 18, 2023 Meeting

200. Enrollment / Institutional Effectiveness

201. Update on Enrollment

300. Finance and Operations

301. Consider Action on May 2023 Financial Statement

302. Consider Action on Quarterly Investment Report for Quarter Ended May 31, 2023

400. Instruction / Student Services / Athletics

500. Human Resources

501. Update on Personnel Actions

600. District President's Report

* Upcoming Events Update

* Navarro District and/or Campus News

* Navarro Branding and Affinity

700. Announcement and Adjournment

701. Announcement of Next Meeting July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Bulldog Board Room

702. Adjourn

Notice posted at the front entrance of the Navarro College Administration Building on the Corsicana Campus on June, 16, 2023 and notified local news media in accordance with V.T.C.A. Government Code Chapter 551. Notice also posted on the Navarro College Website.

