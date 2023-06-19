From Staff Reports
Notice is hereby given that the governing body of Navarro College will gather 4 p.m., Thursday, June 22 to conduct the FY 2023-2024 Budget Workshop in the Bulldog Board Room located on the Corsicana Campus in Walker Dining Hall. Following a break for dinner, the Board of Trustees will reconvene in the Bulldog Board Room at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct their regular monthly meeting.
The following items will be considered:
100. Board Governance
101. Call to Order
102. Board Announcements
103. Open Forum Time
104. Consent Calendar
a. Minutes — May 18, 2023 Meeting
200. Enrollment / Institutional Effectiveness
201. Update on Enrollment
300. Finance and Operations
301. Consider Action on May 2023 Financial Statement
302. Consider Action on Quarterly Investment Report for Quarter Ended May 31, 2023
400. Instruction / Student Services / Athletics
500. Human Resources
501. Update on Personnel Actions
600. District President's Report
* Upcoming Events Update
* Navarro District and/or Campus News
* Navarro Branding and Affinity
700. Announcement and Adjournment
701. Announcement of Next Meeting July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Bulldog Board Room
702. Adjourn
Notice posted at the front entrance of the Navarro College Administration Building on the Corsicana Campus on June, 16, 2023 and notified local news media in accordance with V.T.C.A. Government Code Chapter 551. Notice also posted on the Navarro College Website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.