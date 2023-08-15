Navarro College

Daily Sun FILE photo

From Staff Reports

Notice is hereby given that the governing body of Navarro College will gather 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for dinner in the President's Dining Room located in Walker Dining Hall on the Corsicana Campus. At approximately 7 p.m., the governing body will move to the Bulldog Board Room inside Walker Dining Hall to conduct their regular monthly meeting. The following items will be considered:

100. Board Governance

101. Call to Order

102. Board Announcements

a. Announcement of Closed Session following Item 601- President's Report to discuss Legal and Personnel Matters in accordance with government Codes 551.071 and 551.074

103. Open Forum Time

104. Consent Calendar

a. Minutes-July 27, 2023 Meeting

b. Reaffirmation of Investment Policy and Strategy (Board Policy CAG)

c. Annual Security & Fire Safety Report 2022

d. Reaffirmation of Inter-local Agreements with Current Purchasing Cooperatives (add one)

e. Personnel - Employment Practices - Employment Contracts (Board Policy DCB)

200. Enrollment/ Institutional Effectiveness

201. Update on Enrollment

300. Finance and Operations

301. Consider Action on July 2023 Financial Statement

302. Take Action on Adoption of 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget

303. Declare Intent to Set Ad Valorem Tax Rate for 2023 (Fiscal Year 2023-2024) and Set Date for Public Hearing

400. Instruction / Student Services I Athletics

500. Human Resources

501. Update on Personnel Actions

600. District President's Report

601. District President's Report

• Upcoming Events Update

• Navarro District and/or Campus News

• Navarro Branding and Affinity

700. Announcement and Adjournment

701. Next Meeting Announcement

702. Convene into Closed Session

703. Reconvene into Open Session

704. Adjourn

