From Staff Reports
Notice is hereby given that the governing body of Navarro College will gather 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, for dinner in the President's Dining Room located in Walker Dining Hall on the Corsicana Campus. At approximately 7 p.m., the governing body will move to the Bulldog Board Room inside Walker Dining Hall to conduct their regular monthly meeting. The following items will be considered:
100. Board Governance
101. Call to Order
102. Board Announcements
a. Announcement of Closed Session following Item 601- President's Report to discuss Legal and Personnel Matters in accordance with government Codes 551.071 and 551.074
103. Open Forum Time
104. Consent Calendar
a. Minutes-July 27, 2023 Meeting
b. Reaffirmation of Investment Policy and Strategy (Board Policy CAG)
c. Annual Security & Fire Safety Report 2022
d. Reaffirmation of Inter-local Agreements with Current Purchasing Cooperatives (add one)
e. Personnel - Employment Practices - Employment Contracts (Board Policy DCB)
200. Enrollment/ Institutional Effectiveness
201. Update on Enrollment
300. Finance and Operations
301. Consider Action on July 2023 Financial Statement
302. Take Action on Adoption of 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget
303. Declare Intent to Set Ad Valorem Tax Rate for 2023 (Fiscal Year 2023-2024) and Set Date for Public Hearing
400. Instruction / Student Services I Athletics
500. Human Resources
501. Update on Personnel Actions
600. District President's Report
601. District President's Report
• Upcoming Events Update
• Navarro District and/or Campus News
• Navarro Branding and Affinity
700. Announcement and Adjournment
701. Next Meeting Announcement
702. Convene into Closed Session
703. Reconvene into Open Session
704. Adjourn
