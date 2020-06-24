The Navarro College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 25 in the Cook Education Center on the Corsicana campus to conduct the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget Workshop.
• Consider action on May 2020 Financial Statement
• Review preliminary June 2020 Financial Statement
• Consider action on quarterly investment report for quarter ended May 31, 2020
• Update on enrollment
• Update on personnel actions
• District President's Report
