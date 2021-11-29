Navarro College Trustees heard and approved regular enrollment, financial, and personnel reports during their regular November meeting.
In addition, updates regarding career pathways for the Career and Technical Education and Adult Education Literacy programs were presented.
Dr. Tara Peters, Executive Director of Workforce, Career, and Technical Education, and Leslie Hayes, Dean of Workforce Career and Technical Education, discussed how Navarro College has created pathways between the AEL program to the Continuing Education and CTE programs.
“This integration benefits students by offering multiple points of entry to a program while providing educational opportunities for students preparing for in-demand careers,” Hayes said.
Sina Ruiz, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Effectiveness, reiterated the point during her enrollment report. The Continuing Education and Adult Education and Literacy programs have experienced increases in enrollment during the first quarter, which will end Nov. 30.
Peters said the state encourages accelerated credentials. She also announced a partnership with Corsicana ISD enabling 60 students to enroll in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program pathway where a dual credit certificate will be offered.
The presenters discussed how in addition to accelerated credentials these pathways lead to enhanced access for all students, increased wage opportunity and alignment with the needs of business and industry. The programming is available throughout the Navarro College District, though each campus might offer face-to-face or virtual classes depending on the needs of that campus.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan praised the Director and Dean and the programs for their flexibility in regard to a changing market and meeting the needs of students.
“There is nothing like the smile of a non-traditional student walking across the stage after they receive their certificate or degree,” said Phil Judson, President of the Board.
A planned Executive Session was canceled, due to the absences of Trustees K.C. Wyatt, Faith Holt and Billy McGraw.
The next meeting of the Board will be Dec. 16 inside the Bulldog Board Room, on the Corsicana Campus at 3200 Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
