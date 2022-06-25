Navarro College Trustees discussed the upcoming fiscal year’s projected budget during a workshop held Thursday, prior to their regular June meeting.
Nothing was finalized, but the college projects a balanced budget of $48.3 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The majority of the college’s revenue will come from student tuition and fees, along with state appropriations while the greatest percentage of its expenditures is faculty salaries and benefits.
Trustees also heard from Bud Black, Navarro County’s Chief Appraiser with the Central Appraisal District. Black talked about the County’s total taxable value which is in excess of $5 billion.
That figure does not include the applied value currently included in a Tax Increment Financing Districts or a portion of the approximately $200 million which has been abated. All of that money will fully come on to the tax rolls once the time frame for those abatements have lapsed.
Most abatement agreements allow the party to reduce their tax bill by an agreed upon percentage over a number of years.
Black also discussed Chapter 313 incentives which are agreements between school districts and industry. These agreements allow companies to reduce the percentage of taxes paid over time. Many times, companies also agree to a payment directly to the school which does not count against the district’s state funding.
According to Black, these agreements allow for the district to reduce their Maintenance and Operations tax rate effectively reducing the burden on the tax payer.
The Texas Legislature has not moved to extended the Chapter 313 tax incentives which are set to expire in December of this year.
The college is expected to adopt a budget after final tax numbers are made available in late July. The college will also consider a proposed tax rate for the 2022 2023 fiscal year at a future meeting.
A public hearing will be scheduled before any action is taken on adopting a tax rate.
Guy Featherston Dean of the Waxahachie campus, and of Health Professionals, reported that Navarro College had received approval from the Texas Board of Nursing, in June. This allows the college to proceed with other accreditation requirements in the effort to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to the Corsicana campus. Featherston said, “all other steps in the process are happening on schedule.”
A target start date for the program is the fall 2023 semester, with the first graduation occurring in August 2024.
Trustees also approved all regular financial enrollment and personnel reports as well as the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
Navarro College will be closed for the Monday, July 4, holiday.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, July 28, in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.