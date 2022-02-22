Navarro College hosted a special celebration Saturday honoring Black History Month with a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Scholarships were presented to three students sponsored by local businesses and organizations.
The Navarro College Foundation awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Neyda Mirafuentes.
Community National Bank and Trust of Texas awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Kaleb Lyles.
VeraBank awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Rebekah Oberdick.
The Legendary Creators vocal group took attendees on a trip down memory lane with a special performance featuring classic soul harmonies of the hits done by such super groups as: the Temptations, the Four-tops, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. With 40 years of experience in the music business, the group dazzled the crowd with their tight harmonies and smooth dance moves.
Fox 4 KDFW news reporter Steven Dial filled in as emcee in for reporter Shaun Rabb, who was unable to make the event.
Dial grew up in Decatur, Georgia and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Claflin University, the first Historically Black College in South Carolina where he served as the SGA President.
His first reporting job was at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina, where he won an Edward R. Murrow Award for his reporting on concussions in middle and high schools.
In 2015 he started working with First Coast News in Jacksonville, Florida, where he covered the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, the church shooting in Charleston, the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting and Hurricane Matthew.
In 2016 he won an Emmy for my reporting on coaching salaries and education.
Dial said mentoring is important to him.
“Since 2011 I have been a ‘big’ with Big Brothers Big Sisters in multiple states,” he said.
“I’m proud of my Atlanta roots and sports teams, my personal passion is covering politics. I’m a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.