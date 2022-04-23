The lawn in front of the Navarro College clock tower was flooded with cheer fans of all ages Monday as the community celebrated the program’s most recent victory.
The Navarro College Cheerleaders recently reclaimed the NCA National Title at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, FL., marking the team’s 15th National Title.
The team was also awarded Grand National Champion for having the highest score of all the teams competing with a 99.213. This is the sixth time the team has earned Grand National Champion.
Athletic Director Michael Landers said the team competes in the junior college large co-ed division but defeated schools such as Tarleton State, North Texas, SMU, Arkansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and had the best score of any team in the competition.
After a highlight video of the winning performance, cheerleaders signed autographs and posed for photos with their fans along with the school’s mascot Beauregard the bulldog.
Coach Monica Aldama said all her program’s National Title wins have felt different, but this year’s felt like a thousand pounds of relief off her shoulders. Last year, Navarro placed second in Daytona, behind rivals Trinity Valley Community College from nearby Athens.
“To have one minor mistake cost us last year was tough,” she said. “But this year the students had an extra bit of fire under them and they came back ready to kill it, and they did.”
Athletic Director Michael Landers said winning never gets old but it gets harder to keep doing year after year.
“Each of our programs, but cheer especially, start over every year and each year is a new challenge with new students,” he said. “However, the goal remains the same. Starting in July they set their sights getting to this point. And every day they work to make that happen.”
Since first being featured on the Netflix documentary series Cheer in 2020, the program has earned worldwide recognition but Landers said he doesn't believe the sudden fame has gone to Aldama’s head.
“As a coach I learned once you taste success you want it again and again so the motivation becomes, not only wanting to win, but maintaining your program,” he said. “That’s a testament to what Monica has done for over two decades. She built the program to the level of excellence that it is but has also been able to maintain it, which is extremely difficult to do.”
“It’s exciting that we were able to educate the world on what college competitive cheerleading is,” Aldama said. “So many new fans at this year’s Daytona competition made it unlike any I’ve experienced before. It was very surreal.”
Navarro College President Dr. Kevin Fegan said he and his wife attended the competition at Daytona.
“Once a program gets to this level you go in expecting to win but they gave a flawless performance,” he said. “In most sports you don’t want to leave anything up to the officials but in cheer, they have to face the judges. So for the perform at a level to take it out of the hands of the judges was very impressive.”
