Earlier this week, Navarro College presented the following for Homecoming Court. Royalty has been a tradition since the inception of Navarro College with Homecoming Queen. It was not until 1995 that King was added and then in 2006 Prince and Princess were added.
Nominations were submitted by faculty and staff and they have to be in good academic standing and provide some type of leadership in their program or sport. The final court is then chosen by a combination of committee interview scores as well as votes from students, faculty and staff.
