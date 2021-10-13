10-16-21 Navarro College Homecoming Nominees.jpeg

Courtesy photo

Navarro College is proud to present its Homecoming Court nominees: Queen Nominees: Alliyah Clark, Abbi Therwanger, Katie Atkeisson, and Maggie Dragoo; King Nominee: Blake Fisk; Prince Nominees: Leo Borjas, Calip Brewer, and Jeremy Sessions; Princess Nominees: Guadalupe Beauchamp, Cassandra Cruz, Vidi Hernandez, Sidney Tindall, Katie Wiginton, and Marta Moreno. Prince and Princess will be named during the Blacklight pep rally at the SEC at 7:30 pm. Thursday, Oct. 14. King and Queen will be named during halftime on Saturday, Oct. 16 as the Bulldogs take on Southern Shreveport at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.

Earlier this week, Navarro College presented the following for Homecoming Court. Royalty has been a tradition since the inception of Navarro College with Homecoming Queen. It was not until 1995 that King was added and then in 2006 Prince and Princess were added.

Nominations were submitted by faculty and staff and they have to be in good academic standing and provide some type of leadership in their program or sport. The final court is then chosen by a combination of committee interview scores as well as votes from students, faculty and staff.

