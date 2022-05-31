Navarro College celebrated the retirement of Carole Davenport after 20 years of service and Dr. Carol Haynes after 10 years of service with a reception in their honor Thursday in the Bulldog Board Room.
featured
Navarro College celebrates retirements
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Oscar Royce Bancroft passed away May 17, 2022 at the age of 92. Royce was born December 23, 1929. His parents Oscar Levi and Gladys L. (Buffington) Bancroft were from Quitman, Mississippi. Royce had brother and sister twin siblings Arthur "Sonny" Bancroft, Martha "Prestidge" McCarter of Cors…
Clara Lou (Melton) Machal was called home by to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Chappell, Nebraska, on November 16, 1949, to Cecil and Ruth Melton. She along with her four siblings, grew up in Corsicana Texas, where she attended Corsicana High School. While attend…
Most Popular
Articles
- Uvalde shooter entered school through door that had been propped open
- Corsicana ISD commits to student safety
- Corsicana ISD names new principal, announces administrative moves
- Best of the Best nominations, voting underway
- Unofficial results of Primary Runoff Elections
- Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
- Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
- Early voting results for Primary Runoff Elections
- Memorial service honors State Home veterans
- AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.