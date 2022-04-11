The Navarro College Cheerleaders reclaimed the NCA National Title at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, FL., marking the team’s 15th National Title. The team was also awarded Grand National Champion for having the highest score of all the teams competing with a 99.213. This is the 6th time the team has earned Grand National Champion.
Athletic Director Michael Landers said, “Our cheer team put on an unbelievable performance in Daytona. The amount of time, effort, sacrifice and commitment leading to the title is a testament to the championship culture in the program. Each of them represented Navarro College and Bulldog Athletics in GRAND style.”
“This team worked extremely hard and put in the work necessary to prepare for Daytona. Their work paid off and we hit our routine BOTH days earning top scores not only in our Division, but the Grand National title over the entire competition. I am so proud to bring back this 15th National Title and 6th Grand National,” said Head Cheer Coach, Monica Aldama.
Navarro College is hosting a community celebration to honor this award-winning cheerleading team at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18 on the Navarro College campus near the clock tower. Everyone is welcome and we hope you will come celebrate with us. The cheerleaders will be there for pictures and autographs.
