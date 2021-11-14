Dress in your holiday best and attend the Holiday Gala Concert presented by the Navarro College Choir, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at First Methodist Church in Corsicana.
The concert will feature the Navarro College Choirs, Show Choir the Inspirational Chorale, Collegiate Chamber Singers, Corsicana and Ennis High School Choirs, Students Showcase, alumni and more.
“Our choir has worked extremely hard this semester preparing this one night event,” Director Naydia Thorpe stated.
A reception will follow where guests may greet the performers. Guests are also invited to join the choir on the final selection, the Hallelujah Chorus.
“We know not everyone may know the song, but it is fun to try and chime in a little bit!” Thorpe stated.
“In honor of the son I lost earlier this year, I'm asking for stuffed animals to be donated,” she stated. “Guests may bring a stuffed animal or a teddy bear and help decorate the stage with these wonderful gifts that we will donate to the Boys & Girls Club, Compassion Corsicana, and the Salvation Army at the end of the evening.”
For more information, visit choir.navarrocollege.edu
