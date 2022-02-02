All Navarro College campuses will close after classes end on Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to impending bad weather. Campuses will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 3, Friday, Feb. 4.
Navarro College closed Thursday and Friday due to severe weather
- From Staff Reports
