In an expected move the Navarro College Board of Trustees approved bringing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus during its regular June meeting.
The college has been seeking a legislative root to amend the tax valuation requirement of $6 billion to include the entire region the college serves.
The law signed by Gov. Abbott, on June 15, goes into effect immediately, but is limited to the BSN program.
Trustees and Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan heralded the Governor’s action as the first step in addressing the nursing shortage across the state of Texas and the nation as a whole.
Trustee, Faith Holt, made the motion which was unanimously approved followed by a round of applause. The next steps will include necessary accreditation of the BSN program itself and the college in order to offer the program.
Each of these processes will take time, but are also expected to occur within a reasonable time frame.
An RN-BSN student will receive the designation after the completion of 120 credit hours that includes 55 credit hours of prerequisites, 36- Pre-Nursing credit hours and 29- credit hours of BSN courses. Registered Nurses will be given credit for 36- credit hours for prior nursing course work.
The program is expected to begin with the 2023 the fall semester. The first class is expected to graduate in August of 2024.
Trustees approved the enrollment reports which included projections for the coming 2021 fall semester. Head count is expected to be up 114% over the previous year as are semester credit by 12% and contact hours by nearly 56,900 or 112% over 2020.
The state funding formula is figured partially on the contact hours calculation, though there is a lag because the legislature meets every two years.
During a budget workshop prior to the meeting trustees were updated on the breakdown of revenue sources for the college, 2021-2022 projected fiscal year budget including a combined 73% of the projected $47.6 million in revenue, coming from state appropriations, at 31% and 42% of the total from student income. Local appropriations make up 10% of the college’s total revenue.
The largest expense, over 67% in the proposed budget is teacher salaries and benefits.
Routine monthly and quarterly financial statements were also approved. Trustees also approved a resolution to renew a contract with Whitley Penn LLC, out of Dallas to perform an annual audit. Results of that audit are expected in the closing months of 2021.
Trustees approved the consent agenda and all other regular reports before adjourning.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be July 22 in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
