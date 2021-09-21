Navarro College started a new tradition Thursday as its inaugural Bulldogs Unite ceremony at the Barracks Bunch Clock Tower on the Corsicana Campus.
The celebration brought together students, faculty, staff and the community to celebrate Navarro College and the importance of being a member of the Bulldog Family.
Navarro College will continue to celebrate its history during homecoming week, Monday Oct. 11 through Saturday Oct. 16.
