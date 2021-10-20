Navarro College crowned its homecoming royalty during Saturday's football game as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations. Pictured are queen Katie Atkession and king Blake Fisk. Not pictured are prince Jeremy Sessions and princess Guadalupe Beauchamp.
Navarro College crowns Homecoming court
- Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer
