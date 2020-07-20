This year’s M.C. and Mattie Caston Scholarship recipients each excelled in their academic careers and personal lives, through extracurricular activities and volunteer work.
The Navarro Educational Foundation awarded M.C. and Mattie Caston Scholarships to:
Saide Abreu, Cesar Amaya, Macilynn Coles, Nicholas Eppler, Catherine Monk, Ashley Montelongo, Madison Pond, Rusty Price, Samara Williams, Kaitlyn “Jada” Woolley and Lizette Zuniga.
Mildred High School graduate and 1993 Caston Scholarship recipient, Holly Herod Clay, was the keynote speaker Thursday at this year’s Navarro College Educational Foundation Caston Scholarship luncheon.
She recommend scholars make the most of their college experiences by participating in student life and exploring all their options. She said the scholarship made her college experience easier and more enjoyable as she did not graduate with crushing student loan debt and was free to choose her perfect job, regardless of salary.
The first M.C. and Mattie Caston Scholarships were awarded in 1983 to deserving high school seniors who met specific academic and leadership criteria. The foundation has since awarded scholarships and grants with a combined value exceeding $5,554,492.
According to Dr. Dave Campbell, Chairman of the Navarro College Educational Foundation, little is known about the scholarship’s benefactors other than they were a childless couple with big hearts.
Since 1983, more than 700 seniors have received these scholarships and have furthered their education at Navarro College.
Applicants from Navarro, Ellis, Freestone, Leon, and Limestone counties are given priority.
——————
——————
On the Net:
https://navarrocollege.academicworks.com/opportunities/1125
M.C. and Mattie Caston Graduate Scholarship Student Bios:
Sadie Abreu is a concurrent graduate of Rice High School and Navarro College. She is valedictorian of her high school class and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA as a Navarro College student. At Rice High School, she was involved in track, cross country, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Student Council. She has volunteered countless number of hours at the local animal shelter and a soup kitchen. She also serves as a peer tutor. In the fall she plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington, where she will pursue a degree in accounting.
Cesar Amaya is also a concurrent graduate of Rice High School and Navarro College. He was salutatorian of his high school class and earned a 3.84 GPA at Navarro. He is the first member of his family to graduate from college. Active in his church, he coordinates a food bank and is a regular visitor at a local nursing home, where he entertains the residents with his musical talents. He is also a tutor at the local elementary school. In addition, he works 50 to 60 hours a week at Starbucks. He plans to attend Sam Houston State University to pursue a degree in psychology and criminal justice.
Macilynn Coles is graduate of Corsicana High School and Navarro College, the next recipient earned a cumulative GPA of 3.9 and ranked 9th in her high school graduating class. She excelled athletically as a member of the CHS cheer squad, the volleyball team, and power lifting. She was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, FCCLA, and National Honor Society. She also devoted numerous hours to community service, volunteering the Salvation Army, a tutor at the YMCA, and organizing a program to provide hygiene products to her fellow students who lacked access to those products. She will be attending Texas A&M in the fall to pursue a degree in kinesiology to prepare for a career in physical therapy.
Nick Eppler is a graduate of Corsicana High School. While at CHS he was active in the track and cross country programs, earning all-district honors. He qualified for state as a member of the debate team, served on the yearbook staff, performed in the One-Act Play, and president of the film club. He was vice president of his senior class. While at Navarro he was involved in the theater program, was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and the academic excellence award from TRIO. He compiled this impressive academic record and extracurricular achievements while working full-time. He will transfer to the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in advertising.
Catherine Monk is another concurrent graduate of Corsicana High School and Navarro College. She excelled academically, ranking 5th in her graduating class and earning a 3.95 GPA at Navarro. In addition to academic accomplishments, she was highly involved in extracurricular activities as president of the Student Council, the yearbook staff, the volleyball team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the UIL accounting team. She also gave numerous hours of volunteer work to Habitat for Humanity, camp counselor, YMCA coach and mentor, the Palace Theater, and Fields of Faith speaker. She will enroll at Texas A&M University in the fall to pursue a degree in accounting. The Navarro Educational Foundation is pleased to present an M.C. and Mattie Caston Graduate Scholarship to Catherine Monk.
Ashley Montelongo has excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.94 GPA while at Navarro. While at CHS, she was involved in Student Council, the National Honor Society, and FCCLA, and at Navarro has been a peer tutor in the TRIO program and the Learning Center. She has given numerous hours as a volunteer with the Salvation Army and as a CNA (certified nurses’ assistant). A self-proclaimed introvert, she has used her tutoring opportunities to “pull herself out of her shell” and to increase her self-confidence. In the fall she will enroll at the University of North Texas to pursue a degree in biochemistry. Her ultimate goal is to obtain a medical degree with a specialty in dermatology.
Madison Pond is a true “student athlete.” In the classroom she has compiled an impressive 3.9 GPA, and she has been a member of the Lady Bulldog softball team, earning a spot on the Region 14 all-academic team. In addition to her softball participation, she was an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges. During her high school years, she volunteered at the local animal shelter, which inspired a passion for dealing with animals. She has contributed more than 500 hours to a local veterinary hospital and has earned the respect of her supervisors there for her dedication, compassion, and comprehension of animal care. Not surprisingly, she will attend Texas A&M in the fall with the goal of ultimately earning a degree in veterinary medicine.
Rusty Price was involved in Mildred High School Student Council, the National Honor Society, the Math Honor Society, the Eagle Marching Band, and FFA, where he served as the chapter chaplain. He was also a member of Mildred High School’s competitive fishing team. Upon his high school graduation, he was awarded a distinguished Caston Scholarship. He continued his extensive involvement at Navarro including the Bulldog Marching Band, all the while working 30 to 35 hours per week at a local auto parts store. In spite of his busy schedule, he maintained a 3.8 GPA. His plan is to enroll at Sam Houston State University to pursue a degree in business administration with a focus in finance.
Samara Williams is the valedictorian of her graduating class at Corsicana High, while completing her associates degree at Navarro College with a 4.0 GPA. In addition to her academic achievements, she has been active in a variety of extracurricular activities including Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Student Council, Tiger tennis, National Honor Society, and FCCLA. She also volunteered at the District Attorney’s office, sings in her church choir, and serves as a peer tutor. Always eager to expand her knowledge, she enrolled in the auto mechanics program at CHS. Along with 2 other students, she rebuilt and installed a rear differential and axles on a classic car. In the fall she will enroll at the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in business with an emphasis in finance.
Jada Woolley is another outstanding student-athlete. She compiled a 3.9 GPA while leading the Lady Bulldog softball team in numerous offensive statistics. She volunteered with Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, Operation Christmas Child, Stuff the Bus Food Drive, the YMCA, and Camp of the Rising Sun. She helped coordinate a Christmas party for students at a local elementary school. She underwent surgeries for two different injuries she suffered during her high school and college softball careers. Her positive experiences with her orthopedic surgeon set her on her career path. Her plan is to attend Texas A&M to pursue a degree in Sports Medicine Orthopedics.
Lizette Zuniga is a concurrent graduate of Corsicana High School and Navarro College, our next recipient excelled academically while involved extensively in a variety of extracurricular and volunteer activities. At CHS she participated in varsity soccer, FCCLA, Student Council, National Honor Society, and the National Spanish Honor Society, and the American Sign Language Club. She volunteered at the YMCA, Relay for Life, Fun Day at a local elementary school, and served as a group leader at Vacation Bible School at her church. She holds expert level certifications in Microsoft Word and Excel. She ranked 6th in her high school graduating class and will graduate with her associates degree from Navarro College with a 4.0 GPA. She plans to transfer to the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in international business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.