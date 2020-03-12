Navarro College is registering video game Kombatants for its Mortal Kombat 11 Tournament, presented by Navarro College eSports starting at 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, and 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
Over $16,000 in cash prizes and giveaways will be available for general admissions and competitors. There is a $5 fee for general admission and $25 entry fee for participants. The first 100 participants who register now will receive a free Steam download code for MK11 Pro at check-in. The limited offer is valued at $90.
For more information, e-mail ncesportstournament@navarrocollege.edu
