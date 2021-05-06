The Navarro College Foundation announced the lineup for the sixth annual Dancing for Our Stars event. The six local celebrity dance couples are Reese and Lori Hines, Raychaun and Samara Ballard, Kenny and Tresa Shimonek, Jerrod and Katie Cameron, Russell and Natalie Montfort, and Josh Rodriguez and Katie Beth Casaday.
The sold-out event will be Saturday, July 24 at the Cook Education Center.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone. We are grateful to our dedicated sponsors and underwriters that have allowed us to sell out in person tickets in advance. However, everyone in the community can see the live show and show their support for the students and dancers through our live feed of the event starting at 7:30 p.m.,” said John Gantt, President of the Foundation and Chairman of the event.
“The amazing part of this event is that starting today, anyone and everyone in the community can have an impact on students lives by casting your $5 vote for your favorite dance team through our website DFOS.NavarroCollege.edu. Get together with your friends and have a Watch Party that night and cheer your favorite team on with your votes.”
The foundation would like to thank all sponsors who contribute to make this a successful and spectacular event. Sponsors for this year are as follows:
Waltz Sponsor: Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Rumba Sponsors: Dawson & Sodd, LLP, Navarro College Board of Trustees, Huffman Communications, Mark & Christina Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. Obe Veldman, Winter’s Oil L.P., AMC Vending, Audubon Metals and Richland Ranch & The Cook Family.
Tango Sponsors: Sandra Huffman, Polyguard, State Farm Lynda Housley, TLH Enterprises, and Navarro College District and Campus Leadership Team
Salsa Sponsors: Collin Street Bakery, Corsicana Independent School District, D&M Fence Company, First State Bank, Prosperity Bank, H-E-B, McKee Lumber & True Value Hardware, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Harrison, Navarro College Foundation Board of Directors, Texas Mattress, Jay & Lauri Bass, Navarro Regional Hospital, Corsicana Chiropractic LLC, Mr. and Mrs. Will Thompson, Shea Woods and VeraBank
Underwriters for our event are Carter Hillock Group, Pepsi Cola, Brown & Bigelow
“Dancing for Our Stars continues to be one of the most popular social events in Corsicana and is a major fundraiser for the College,” said Dr. Harold Housley.
Since the first show in 2016 the event has raised a net income of $322,215. The 2021 show promises to be a stellar event.
Money raised from Dancing For Our Stars is used to support students and faculty on the Corsicana Campus. Last year the Foundation awarded $435,870 in scholarships across the District. In addition, a portion of the money raised will fund Teaching Innovation Award grants for Faculty to encourage adoption of new innovative teaching methods that promote active learning, course redesign, and classroom technology improvements.
In 2020 the Foundation Board of Directors awarded over $30,000 for Corsicana Faculty. Funds are also used to support the development of new programs and expansion of existing programs. The foundation said it is appreciative of the support the community has given this fundraising event.
The couples are receiving dance lessons at Corsicana’s “Shall We Dance” studio, with instruction from Diana Castillo and Adelaide Castillo. The foundation thanked the dancers and instructors for their commitment to this event.
Information about the dancers and the event can be found on our website DFOS.NavarroCollege.edu or you can follow us on Facebook at Dancing for Our Stars.
