The Navarro College Foundation is pleased to announce the lineup for the eighth annual Dancing for Our Stars event. The six local celebrity dance couples are: Ryan and Andrea Farish, Brett and Amber Stoner, Paul and Jennifer Chisholm, Dustin and Shannon Velazquez, David and Christy Huffman, and Waylon and Annie Ivie.
The sold-out event themed “The Stars at Night,” will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at the Cook Education Center.
“While the event is sold-out, everyone in the community can watch the live show and show their support for the dancers through our live feed of the event starting at 8 p.m.,” said Richey Cutrer, Navarro College Foundation Executive Director.
“Actually, the website is already up, so anyone and everyone in the community can start showing support by casting your $5 vote(s) for your favorite dance team at DFOS.NavarroCollege.edu. Having a watch party is a great alternative to cheering on your favorite team.”
Dancing for Our Stars continues to be one of the most popular social events in Corsicana and is a major fundraiser for the College and promises to be a stellar event. Money raised from Dancing For Our Stars is used to support students and faculty on the Corsicana Campus. Last year the Foundation awarded $256,655 in scholarships across the District.
In addition, a portion of the money raised will fund Teaching Innovation Award grants for Faculty to encourage adoption of new teaching pedagogies, innovative methods of delivery that promote active learning, course redesign, and classroom technology improvements. In 2021 the Foundation Board of Directors awarded over $20,000 for Corsicana Faculty. Funds are also used to support the development of new programs and expansion of existing programs. The Foundation is extremely appreciative of the support the community has given this fundraising event.
The couples are receiving dance lessons at Corsicana’s “Shall We Dance” studio, with instruction from Diana Castillo and Adelaide Castillo. We thank the dancers and instructors for their commitment to this event.
Information about the dancers and the event can be found on our website DFOS.NavarroCollege.edu or you can follow us on Facebook at Dancing for Our Stars.
