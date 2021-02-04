The Navarro College Board of Trustees recognized several employees and one Board member for their years of service and dedication to Navarro College, at its Jan. 28, meeting.
Trustee, Loran Seely, has served on the Board for five years; Professor, Lisa Dillman, has taught Biology at the college for 35 years; Karen Lenamond, the Mexia Campus office manager for 25 years; and Charles Betts, the director of housing on the Corsicana campus for 25 years.
Trustees were also updated on a preliminary enrollment count for the fall semester, which began Jan. 19. The final numbers will be certified later in February and are part of the formula used to calculate state funding.
Trustees also approved December’s financial report which included routine amendments during the short month.
Tressa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration, also updated trustees on the preliminary report for the month of January. She cautioned trustees that although revenue is down over the same time last year.
“The difference will most likely be made up by a portion of Federal Cares Act funds that will lessen the strain on the college,” Thomas said.
Trustees also approved opening a pair of bank accounts, one with Prosperity Bank in Waxahachie, and Interbank in Midlothian, Texas.
District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan, also updated Trustees on the progress of the effort to bring a Bachelorette of Science and Nursing program to the Corsicana campus. State Representative, Cody Harris, who represents Anderson, Hill, Freestone and Navarro Counties, will introduce HB 885 during the current legislative session which began Jan. 12.
If passed, the bill would amend the tax evaluation requirement in the district to include the entire region the college serves.
Fegan also mentioned neighboring District 10 Representative, Jake Ellzey, thanking for his commitment to the legislation as well. Ellzey, sought the Republican nomination for Congressman in the Sixth District in 2018, before winning election to the Texas State House in 2020.
The proposed legislation requires that Navarro College district have a taxable evaluation amount of “not less than $4 billion in the preceding year.”
The college currently meets this provision. Passage would enable the college to pursue the next steps towards securing the program which includes state accreditation which Fegan is confident that the BSN program would receive.
Trustees also approved the personnel report and consent agenda before adjourning.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be inside the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College Campus in Corsicana Feb. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.