The Navarro College Board of Trustees recognized and congratulated students and faculty for their recent academic and scholastic achievements during the monthly meeting held Thursday.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan recognized members of the Phi Theta Kappa 2023 All-Texas Academic Team, as well as the Choir Director Cindy Harrison and Band Directors
Choir Director Dr. Cindy Harrison was recognized for her outstanding leadership in the growth and development of the Navarro College chorale programs.
Band Directors – Joshua Buckrucker, Timothy Nutting, Dr. Amanda Hughes and Kerry Hughes recognized for their outstanding achievement and participation in the National Percy Grainger Wind Band Festival.
Students recognized for their achievements in being named to the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Honor Band or Texas Music Educators Association Junior College All-State Band Performers.
Fegan discussed how Navarro College Band members received a standing ovation following their performance at the Percy Grainger Wind Band Festival in Chicago last month.
“I can’t tell you how proud we are of you, all of you are certainly part of the history, traditions and now the legacy of Navarro College,” he said.
Trustees also voted to cancel the May 6 Election in accordance with Texas law. Trustees Phil Judson and Ken C. Wyatt were unchallenged in their reelection bids, and will be reappointed to their positions to serve another term on the Navarro College Board of Trustees.
Both Judson and Wyatt will be sworn in at the Board’s May meeting.
Trustees also approved the 2023-2024 tuition fee room and board schedule.
Trustees accepted and approved all routine monthly and quarterly financial reports, as well as regular enrollment and personnel reports.
The Board held an Executive Session but No action was resulted from that session.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be April 27 on Navarro College’s Waxahachie campus.
