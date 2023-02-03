The Navarro College Board of Trustees recognized several fall season athletes for their academic, athletic and commitment to community service Thursday during their January meeting.
Members of the football, E-Sports, volleyball, soccer, and cheer teams were congratulated for their All- Conference, All-Region or All-American designations.
Michael Landers, Navarro College Athletic Director reported that five fall sports teams had a cumulative GPA over 3.0.
The student-athletes completed 2,500 hours of community service as part of the Bulldog Life and other programs during the recently completed fall semester.
Several Fine Arts students were also recognized for their contributions to an original play written by Navarro College Professor of Theater and Theater Director Shellie O’Neal entitled Home Free.
O’Neal and her students entered the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. This is the first time Navarro College has entered the contest. Dr. O’Neal was recognized for her original production as well as her partnership with Corsicana’s Meetinghouse Revival Project.
Navarro College students won two design awards for costume and lighting design awards. Three others have been nominated for the Irene Ryan Acting Award for their roles in Home Free These students will move on to compete against others in the Southwest Region of the United States.
Dr. Richard Phillips was also recognized for his outstanding ALICE training which pertain to campus safety throughout the College District
Navarro College Police Chief Hank Bailey and Marcy Ballew, Vice President of Human Resources, were also recognized for their actions Jan. 3, when they alerted administration and staff about exposure to carbon monoxide, in the Albritton Administration Building.
Ballew updated Trustees that employees had been cleared to return to the Albritton Building but that an investigation about the causes for the carbon monoxide leak is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by an independent third-party agency, based in Austin. No time frame for that its completion was provided to the college. The investigations findings will detail what happened and why the event happened. “Those findings will be reviewed and used to improve where possible,” said District President Dr. Kevin Fegan.
Overall, 15 employees sought care for symptoms. Most were released and six were kept overnight for observation.
Navarro College Police Department simultaneously evacuated the employees to the Cook Education Center and summoned local fire and EMS. Employees were treated on-site with oxygen, and seven employees were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital for further medical attention. Four employees were then Care Flighted to Medical City Plano, in the event treatment needed to include a higher level of care.
In other business, trustees received nearly $11,000 in excess proceeds from property which was included in a delinquent tax sale.
Routine financial enrollment and personnel reports were also accepted.
An Executive Session was held following the regular meeting. No action resulted from that session.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will on Navarro College’s Mexia Campus on Feb. 23.
