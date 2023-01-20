On Tuesday, Jan. 17, community members gathered at the Cook Education Center to celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event, and the keynote speaker was Charles English, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.
The Navarro College Choir, under the direction of Dr. Cindy Harrison, performed four beautiful songs that honored the life and memory of Dr. King.
When English took the stage, he spoke of his time growing up as an African American and his experience at a young age with racism. He also spoke about the fact about making a distinct decision in his life to react with love, an example taught by Dr. King. English has over 30 years of experience in
banking and finance, with his last position as a Commercial Lender at Compass Bank in Highland Park.
He has been the leader in moving Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas from near insolvency to an organization that is thriving and growing.
The program concluded as four high school seniors were awarded Navarro College scholarships. Bryan Zarraga from Corsicana ISD was awarded $5,000 from the Navarro College Foundation; Reese Geary from Frost ISD received $2,000 from Community National Bank and Trust of Texas; Bailee Fuller also
from Frost ISD was awarded $1500 from VeraBank; and Marco Ochoa from Rice ISD received $1500 from James E Polk, Attorney at Law, Prosperity Bank, and True Value Gilfillan Hardware and Paint.
The scholarships are intended to assist deserving students to pursue their academic goals and be competitive in that it is only available through nominations. To compete students must prepare and submit an essay relating to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and meet additional nominee criteria.
The winners were selected by the Navarro College Martin Luther King Scholarship Committee that is headed by Dairy Johnson, Navarro College Coordinator of Student Success.
“Thank you to our community members and partners who came out to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as celebrate these young students who were awarded scholarships to attend Navarro College in the Fall 2023. We would also like to thank our partners that provided scholarships to
these well deserving future Bulldogs, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, VeraBank, James E Polk, Attorney at Law, Prosperity Bank, True Value Gilfillan Hardware and Paint, and the Navarro College Foundation. Scholarships change the trajectory of many of our students lives and empower them to be better students and community members.” said Navarro College Foundation Executive Director Richey Cutrer.
