Navarro College Trustees began their regular monthly meeting Thursday discussing a recent tour by State Senator Bob Hall, who toured the campus and learned about various career and technical training opportunities, as well as other programs available, prior to the meeting.
“It was a great opportunity to show Senator Hall what we offer here at Navarro College,” District President Dr. Kevin Fegan said.
Hall will face Democrat Prince Giadolor for the opportunity to represent the redrawn district, which now includes Navarro County, in the November midterm elections.
Trustees were updated on Spring and Fall Semester enrollment numbers. Data showed semester credit hours, contact hours, and headcount were all down, although a decrease in all three is normal during the spring semester.
Semester Credit Hours during the Fall Semester were flat. This is the first time since the pandemic that any of these three data points weren’t in the negative.
Board Chairman Phil Judson praised the Vice-President of Enrollment Management & Institutional Effectiveness, Sina Ruiz, and her staff for their continued efforts. Ruiz also mentioned continuing initiatives aimed at reaching out and communicating with students who have left school but may look to return.
Trustees were also updated that efforts to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus remains on schedule. The anticipated start date for the program is August 2023.
Fegan announced that Navarro College has been recognized as a United Way Sponsor of the Year for the second year in a row.
All other required actions necessary during the financial and personnel reports were approved.
Trustees approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting. The next meeting of the Navarro College Board is scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Midlothian Campus.
