Navarro College Athletics will be inducting the second class to the Bulldog Hall of Fame at noon Saturday, Sept. 18. This class was announced in early 2020, however induction had to be delayed due to the pandemic.
The induction ceremony will be hosted during a luncheon at the Cook Education Center. Honorees will receive “Bulldog Red” blazers and plaques commemorating their induction and be introduced during halftime of the football game on the same night. Tickets for the event are $15 per seat and may be purchased at athletics.navarrocollege.edu under the Inside Athletics tab, or you may contact Michael Landers at Michael.landers@navarrocollege.edu to reserve space
The Bulldog Hall of Fame honors former student-athletes, coaches, teams and supporters who have enriched the legacy of the institution through intercollegiate athletics.
“We are excited to finally be able to celebrate and recognize those who have exhibited exceptional ability and performance in their selected field of athletics and have represented Navarro College in an exemplary manner,” said Athletic Director Michael Landers.
This class includes coaches whose records and successes helped to enrich the legacy of Navarro’s athletic tradition, student-athletes, and one of the College’s most loyal couples. They are: Harold Hern (baseball player & football coach), Kelvin Russell (football player), Ray Jacobs (football player), Nick Bobeck (football coach), Derwood “Pops” Penney (baseball volunteer assistant coach), Brock Holt (baseball player), Chris Davis (baseball player), Johnny and Faye Sirman (loyal contributors and fans), David Burns (basketball player), Brent “Buzz” Williams (basketball coach), Johnny Estelle (basketball coach) and the 2000 Navarro Cheer Team.
The Bulldog Hall of Fame was established in 2019 and members include: Roark Montgomery (athletic director/golf coach), Lewis Orr (basketball coach), Arthur “Skip” Johnson (baseball coach), Randall “Whoa” Dill (baseball coach), Bob McElroy (football coach), Herchel Stephens (tennis coach), Monica Aldama (cheer coach), Brian Cole (baseball), James David Stubbs (golfer), and Brenda Duncan (loyal past employee and fan).
